Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.75. AGNC Investment reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 122.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 price target (down previously from $21.25) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of -0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1,328.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

