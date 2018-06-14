Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (HAL) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 156.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $48.93. 7,130,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,920,800. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 110.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,991 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

