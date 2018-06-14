Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. Herc posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.32. Herc had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Herc traded up $0.08, hitting $60.23, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 216,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Herc has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.22 and a beta of 2.35.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.