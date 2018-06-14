Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hortonworks (HDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) to post sales of $80.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hortonworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.55 million and the highest is $81.17 million. Hortonworks reported sales of $61.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hortonworks will report full year sales of $330.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.27 million to $331.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $411.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $396.36 million to $423.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hortonworks.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hortonworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Friday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of HDP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.42. Hortonworks has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $2,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,383,445.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 561,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $10,396,918.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,632,215 shares of company stock valued at $30,082,724. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDP. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the first quarter worth $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the first quarter worth $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

