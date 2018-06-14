Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexeo Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $994.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Nexeo Solutions reported sales of $942.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexeo Solutions will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nexeo Solutions.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.84 million. Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nexeo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NASDAQ:NXEO opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. Nexeo Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXEO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $18,111,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $13,883,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $5,208,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 425.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 525,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 410,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

