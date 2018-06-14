Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will post $216.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.68 million and the highest is $220.80 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $235.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $873.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.41 million to $879.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $905.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $878.16 million to $939.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,258,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,466,000 after acquiring an additional 438,005 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 127,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors opened at $29.26 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

