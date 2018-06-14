Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.32 Million

Brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post $113.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.68 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $104.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $449.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.76 million to $451.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $478.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $465.58 million to $491.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.18 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $239,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,648. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 60,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy opened at $93.55 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

