Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vici Properties (VICI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vici Properties’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vici Properties will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vici Properties.

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.13 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vici Properties in the first quarter valued at about $6,414,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vici Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vici Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,109,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vici Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,851,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vici Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,492,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vici Properties stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,212,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,340. Vici Properties has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 61.16, a current ratio of 61.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vici Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip.

