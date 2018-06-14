Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3D Systems (DDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.29 Million

Analysts expect 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to post sales of $166.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the highest is $168.60 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $159.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $682.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.00 million to $695.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $712.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $739.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.74.

3D Systems opened at $12.33 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.41.

In other 3D Systems news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $166,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.