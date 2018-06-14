Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report $425.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $363.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Fortinet had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,562,906 shares in the company, valued at $760,181,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $33,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,588 shares of company stock worth $5,005,261 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,572. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.