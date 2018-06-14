Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Gildan Activewear also reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.39 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 12.69%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. DA Davidson set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.0% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 227,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. 208,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Gildan Activewear declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,960,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

