Zacks: Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.68 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $1,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Chute sold 1,988 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $220,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $1,739,002 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments traded up $2.65, reaching $105.60, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 768,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.49. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $65.90 and a one year high of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

