Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $56,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $78,884.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,436 shares of company stock worth $15,324,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals opened at $19.34 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

