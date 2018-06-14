Zacks: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.35) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Checkpoint Therapeutics an industry rank of 157 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CKPT shares. ValuEngine raised Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Checkpoint Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,967.93% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.
