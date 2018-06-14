Zacks: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.35) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Checkpoint Therapeutics an industry rank of 157 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CKPT shares. ValuEngine raised Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Checkpoint Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,967.93% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.