Zacks: Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Citi Trends an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Citi Trends from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Citi Trends traded down $0.57, reaching $28.00, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 104,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.16. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Citi Trends announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $359,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivy D. Council sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $127,630.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,018.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,908 shares of company stock worth $571,975. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 883.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories.

