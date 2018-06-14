Zacks: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) Given $23.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $23.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 33 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $112,003.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick Hays bought 2,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,853.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 69,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana traded up $0.20, reaching $19.70, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

