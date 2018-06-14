Zacks: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (AGM) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Zacks has also given Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
AGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 price target on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.
In other news, CFO Robert Dale Lynch sold 1,875 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Curtis Covington sold 1,300 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $122,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,209 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C opened at $93.34 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $990.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 19.89%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (AGM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.