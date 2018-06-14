Zacks: Fluent (FLNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fluent an industry rank of 86 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

FLNT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 456,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,327. The company has a market capitalization of $210.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.12. Fluent has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Benz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $90,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $251,088 in the last three months. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc, a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

