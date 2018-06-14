Voxeljet (VJET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, “voxeljet AG provides 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. It serves the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product industries. voxeljet AG is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Voxeljet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Voxeljet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voxeljet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.83. Voxeljet has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter. Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 32.42%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Voxeljet will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voxeljet stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) by 96,186.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,568 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.47% of Voxeljet worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

