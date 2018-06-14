Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.89.

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. 161,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.52. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 277.79% and a negative return on equity of 150.44%. equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $108,234.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,396.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,766,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 270,224 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.