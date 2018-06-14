Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin of West Texas. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jagged Peak Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jagged Peak Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Jagged Peak Energy traded down $0.51, reaching $11.49, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,313,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,224. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of -1.36. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. equities analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, Director Charles D. Davidson bought 11,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $147,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $418,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167,923 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,809.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $15,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 69.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 770,313 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 710,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,415,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 593,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

