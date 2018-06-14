Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, June 5th. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marvell’s impressive first-quarter fiscal 2019 results benefitted from surging demand for SSD drives from enterprise and data-center operators. Going ahead, Marvell’s latest deal to acquire Cavium will broaden its offerings beyond hard disk drives microprocessors and enter into high growth areas such as data centers and wireless communications. The buyout will give Marvell a direct access to the server microprocessor market, which is currently dominated by Intel. Also, we believe that the strong demand for Marvell’s 4G LTE products could be a growth driver. The stock has outperformed the industry to which it belongs to in the last one year. Nonetheless, intensifying competition in the High Definition (HD) storage drive market makes us increasingly cautious about the stock’s growth prospects.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.02.

MRVL opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.85 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $37,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,065 shares of company stock valued at $738,964. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 425,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

