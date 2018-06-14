Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Moelis & Co (MC) to “Buy”

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank. The Company provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company is based in New York. “

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Moelis & Co from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 277,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,314. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 50.44% and a net margin of 6.49%. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $125,888.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $541,069.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $71,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,750. Corporate insiders own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

