Tesla (TSLA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, June 5th. The brokerage presently has a $327.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tesla is focusing to grow its energy storage deployment and aims to deploy at least three times of what is deployed in 2017. Also, to deal with the shortage of lithium-ion batteries, the company is building a Gigafactory to produce the batteries in collaboration with various partners, including Panasonic. Also, the company is actively undertaking mergers and acquisitions to meet its targets and expand its business. Further, it is also looking for expansion of product portfolio, introduction of car-sharing services and development of self-driving capability. However, the company is struggling with its Model 3 production targets and has also delayed its overseas launch.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Vetr raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.07 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $385.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Shares of Tesla opened at $344.78 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Tesla has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $389.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.41, for a total value of $321,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,511.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,045,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,198,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

