Zacks: Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $56.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lydall an industry rank of 108 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Lydall from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.68. Lydall has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). Lydall had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Lydall’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lydall will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,986.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,317 shares of company stock worth $897,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 305,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

