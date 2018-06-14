Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zagg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Zagg reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zagg will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zagg.

Get Zagg alerts:

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Zagg had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Zagg in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Zagg in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Zagg in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

In related news, President Brian Stech sold 20,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Larabee sold 18,594 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $269,427.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,190.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAGG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zagg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Zagg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Zagg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Zagg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zagg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZAGG traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 202,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $437.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. Zagg has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zagg (ZAGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.