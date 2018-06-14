Zilbercoin Price Reaches $0.0638 (ZBC)

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Zilbercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilbercoin has a market cap of $468,634.00 and $16,280.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilbercoin has traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00043100 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00381117 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000856 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004108 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00074274 BTC.

Zilbercoin Coin Profile

Zilbercoin (ZBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,183,412 coins and its circulating supply is 7,345,653 coins. Zilbercoin’s official website is zilbercoin.de. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc.

Buying and Selling Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilbercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilbercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

