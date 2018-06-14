Zilla Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $4.05 million and $175,489.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003633 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00617783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00224439 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00096136 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,466,654 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

