Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Zions Bancorp (ZION) Stock Price

News headlines about Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zions Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.7087004325226 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Zions Bancorp traded down $0.53, hitting $55.47, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 65,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,495. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorp has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,892 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $219,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 1,024 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $56,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,315 shares of company stock worth $2,803,649. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.