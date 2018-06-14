ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, June 5th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut ZIX from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. ZIX has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.89 million, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ZIX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 22,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ZIX by 8,881.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,223,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 1,209,431 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in ZIX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,141,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 61,925 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth $3,575,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

