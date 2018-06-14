Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,918 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.15% of Zoetis worth $61,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis traded up $0.79, reaching $88.15, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,773. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Zoetis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

In related news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $407,034.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 7,383 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $625,413.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,923.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,277 shares of company stock worth $1,033,899. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

