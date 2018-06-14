Comparing Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) & Its Competitors

Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is one of 62 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Zynga to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynga and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $861.39 million $26.63 million 145.67 Zynga Competitors $1.22 billion $75.87 million 16.56

Zynga’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Zynga has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga’s peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga 4.77% 2.57% 2.17% Zynga Competitors -19.25% -71.67% -5.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zynga and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 1 4 7 0 2.50 Zynga Competitors 338 1602 2324 81 2.49

Zynga presently has a consensus price target of $4.46, indicating a potential upside of 2.14%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 0.24%. Given Zynga’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Zynga beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

