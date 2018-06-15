-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.01). 8X8 reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of 8X8 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 7,700 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $140,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,470,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,920,000 after purchasing an additional 214,628 shares in the last quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 3,860,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,741,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,757,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,315,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after buying an additional 664,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT opened at $19.75 on Friday. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

