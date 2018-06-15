-$0.07 EPS Expected for J. C. Penney (JCP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for J. C. Penney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. J. C. Penney posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. C. Penney will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J. C. Penney.

Get J. C. Penney alerts:

J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The department store operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). J. C. Penney had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. J. C. Penney’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCP. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of J. C. Penney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on shares of J. C. Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 target price on shares of J. C. Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. C. Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of J. C. Penney to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. J. C. Penney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J. C. Penney in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of J. C. Penney by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,352 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of J. C. Penney in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of J. C. Penney in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. C. Penney in the first quarter valued at $285,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J. C. Penney opened at $2.35 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.21. J. C. Penney has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $732.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.77.

J. C. Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. C. Penney (JCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J. C. Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. C. Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.