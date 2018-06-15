$0.11 EPS Expected for Goldcorp Inc. (GG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldcorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Goldcorp posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldcorp will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goldcorp.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.52 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GG. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldcorp by 1,425.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. 14,817,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.11. Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldcorp (GG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.