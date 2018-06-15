$0.12 EPS Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 41.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.87 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. 3,406,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,361,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 189.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.80. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 184,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $2,626,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $182,356.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $266,986.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,312 shares of company stock worth $6,696,139 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 374.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

