-$0.13 EPS Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Cincinnati Bell reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Cincinnati Bell had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cincinnati Bell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Wilson bought 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,351.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,614 shares of company stock worth $46,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,146,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 138,970 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell traded up $0.05, reaching $12.35, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,454. Cincinnati Bell has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $534.20 million, a PE ratio of -154.38 and a beta of 1.47.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.