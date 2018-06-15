$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eros International plc (EROS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eros International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.12. Eros International posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eros International will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eros International.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Eros International had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eros International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eros International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eros International stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Eros International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EROS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 13,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $695.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. Eros International has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

