$0.17 EPS Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,175.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $158,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,226,780. Corporate insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,775,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,721,000 after acquiring an additional 354,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,447,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206,001 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $4,381,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,767,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,304,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications traded down $0.05, reaching $53.35, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,128. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.53, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 547.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply