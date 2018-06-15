$0.17 EPS Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,175.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $158,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,226,780. Corporate insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,775,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,721,000 after acquiring an additional 354,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,447,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206,001 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $4,381,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,767,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,304,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications traded down $0.05, reaching $53.35, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,128. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.53, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 547.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

