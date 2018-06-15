$0.19 EPS Expected for Teradata Co. (TDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. Teradata posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.95 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teradata from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. 41,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.20. Teradata has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $42.84.

Teradata announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $310.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Teradata news, Director James M. Ringler sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $313,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laura K. Nyquist sold 52,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,776.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Teradata by 81.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 64.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

