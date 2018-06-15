$0.20 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT (GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Busch acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $42,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 345,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT opened at $8.66 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.34. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.