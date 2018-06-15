$0.23 EPS Expected for Sallie Mae (SLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sallie Mae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Sallie Mae posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sallie Mae will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sallie Mae.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.35 million. Sallie Mae had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sallie Mae from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sallie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sallie Mae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sallie Mae from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sallie Mae from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sallie Mae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 8,911 shares of Sallie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank C. Puleo sold 4,585 shares of Sallie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $53,552.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,505 shares of company stock worth $1,342,259 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sallie Mae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sallie Mae during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sallie Mae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sallie Mae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sallie Mae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 107,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,256. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Sallie Mae has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Sallie Mae Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

