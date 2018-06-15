-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChemoCentryx (CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of ChemoCentryx traded up $0.27, reaching $12.98, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,608. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $636.00 million, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $2,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,284,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,917,229.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $92,528.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,441 shares in the company, valued at $517,352.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,127 shares of company stock worth $5,679,367. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

