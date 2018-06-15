$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TIM Participacoes’ earnings. TIM Participacoes posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TIM Participacoes.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSU shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TIM Participacoes in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on TIM Participacoes from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

TIM Participacoes opened at $17.08 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TIM Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter valued at $1,803,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter valued at $3,474,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter valued at $2,043,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter valued at $24,328,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

