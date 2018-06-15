$0.26 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $148,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial opened at $15.79 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

