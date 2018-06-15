$0.26 EPS Expected for Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $632.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 1,407,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,024,722.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN remained flat at $$25.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,182,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

