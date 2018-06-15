$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 9,349.79% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

LBRDK stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $69.15 and a 1-year high of $104.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 706.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5,610.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 106,825 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

