$0.37 EPS Expected for Ellington Residential (EARN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ellington Residential’s earnings. Ellington Residential posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ellington Residential will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ellington Residential.

Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

EARN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Ellington Residential presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Ellington Residential stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,025. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39. Ellington Residential has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Ellington Residential declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Ellington Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.22%.

In other Ellington Residential news, Director Ronald I. Simon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,060.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 18,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $194,601.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 147,468 shares of company stock worth $1,640,130. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential during the 1st quarter worth $1,687,000. Blackstone Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 2,774,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

