$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Interpublic Group of Companies posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 3,241,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,406. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,191,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $223,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

