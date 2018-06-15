$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $742.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.66 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Dougherty & Co lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $197,484.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jurgen Kliem sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $91,681.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,076.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,444 shares of company stock worth $18,263,235. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,676,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $849,510,000 after acquiring an additional 480,525 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,792,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 3,093,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,718,000 after purchasing an additional 205,201 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 61.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,732,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.04. 129,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.44. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.